ROCKDALE — Services for Artie Evelyn Backhaus, 104, of Katy and formerly of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with Adam Straznicky officiating.
Mrs. Backhaus died Monday, April 6, at her residence in Katy.
She was born Dec. 24, 1916, in Sharp to Frank and Effie Voyles Gamble. She graduated in 1935 from Sharp High School. She married Wilhelm Fredrich Backhaus on March 15, 1941. She was a homemaker but also had worked as a teacher’s aide in the Rockdale I.S.D. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women’s Circle.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 11, 2017; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Paul Backhaus of Katy; a daughter, Linda Rothwell of Katy; three grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.