Services for William “Chuck” Carter Churchwell, 75, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Churchwell died Friday, Jan. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 2, 1946, in Anderson to William Lafayette and Hellon Annie May Churchwell. He attended Sam Houston State University before moving to Temple. He owned a variety of businesses, including a beauty salon, fire safety company, a construction company and a check-cashing business. He also worked as a real estate agent. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Temple.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Anne Churchwell; three daughters, Michelle Robinson, Leighann Brown, Paulla Sith; a son, Mark Churchwell; three stepdaughters, Selena Wilson, Daphne Tatum and Diana Bales; two brothers, W.L. Churchwell Jr. and Johnny Churchwell; a sister, Diane Byers; 21 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.