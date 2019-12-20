Donna Marie Jez
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Marie Jez, 75, of Temple will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father John Guzaldo and Deacon David Pustka officiating. Burial will be at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Jez died Tuesday in a Georgetown Living Center.
Mrs. Jez was born August 23, 1944 in Temple to Donald Pinkston and Albina Kabella Pinkston. She graduated from Temple High School in1962 and from Temple Junior College in 1964. She married Lewis C. Jez, Jr. May 30, 1964. She worked in Accounting at the Temple Independent School District, having retired in 2013. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, where she was a Founding Member and served as a greeter. She was also a lifetime member of the East Bell County Aggies Mom’s Association.
Mrs. Jez was preceded in death by two brothers Norbert (Bill) Pustka and Richard Pustka and one sister Joyce Sheppherd.
Survivors include her husband Lewis C. Jez, Jr. of Temple; two sons Brad Jez and his wife Jenny of Temple and Derek Jez and his wife Andrea of Prosper; one daughter Kim Jez of Frisco; six grandchildren Emma Jez, Presley Jez, Hudson Jez, Kara Jez, Sydney Jez and Macey Jez.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be held at on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. with Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
