Services for Derrick Devon Hudson, 49, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple with Robert Beamon, Teresa Beamon and C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hudson died Wednesday, May 27, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 11, 1971, in San Antonio to Mr. and Mrs. John A. Hudson. He served as a junior usher in his church. He graduated from Temple High School. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army. He completed his MBA, and continued to serve veterans in the Veterans Call Center in Waco as a supervisor.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Hudson; his mother, Sandra McIntyre of Temple; five sons, Derrick Hudson Jr., Monte Warner, Jervaughn Hudson, Jalon Hudson and O’Marion Knox, all of Temple; two daughters, Vanessa Fann and Chandalyon Mackey, both of Temple; two brothers, Bradrick Hudson and James Hudson, both of Temple; a sister, Nicole of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.