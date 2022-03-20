SALADO — Services for Audrey “Faye” Ivey Hill, 83, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Hill died Thursday, March 17.
She was born May 6, 1938, to Odell and Dorothy Ivey in the Armstrong community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, R.C. Hill Sr.
She is survived by two sons, R.C. Hill Jr. and Danny Hill; a daughter, Brenda Haverland; three brothers, Phillip Ray Ivey, Jimmy Dale Ivey and G.W. Ivey; a sister, Maybell Frey; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Shriners Children’s Texas Donor Development, Suite 523, 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77539.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.