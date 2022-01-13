ROCKDALE — Services for Keith Watson, 63, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Willie Phillips officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Watson died Monday, Jan. 3, in Rockdale.
He was born April 11, 1958, in Rockdale to James and Walterine Willis Watson. He graduated from Rockdale High School and from Texas State Technical Institute for air conditioning and refrigeration. He married Alma Gay Mack in Cameron on May 10, 2001. He worked for the city of Rockdale water department, Southwest Milam Water Supply, and as a cook for Chicken Express, Sho’Nuff and Texas Burger.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; four daughters, Denise Leach of Bryan, Melissa Ann Mack and Amber Lynn Watson, both of Rockdale, and Christina Helen Soliz of Temple; three sons, Kevin Harold Mack of Lexington, and Michael Mack and Adam Clark Watson, both of Rockdale; two sisters, Karen Johnson of Haskell and Wanda Walker of Killeen; two brothers, Thomas Watson of Austin and Everett Watson of Rockdale; and one grandchild.