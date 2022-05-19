ROSEBUD — Services for Willie Mae Fulton, 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Fulton died Tuesday, May 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 5, 1926, in Pleasant Grove to Arthur and Mary Dach Schedule. She married Lanis Fulton in 1950. She was a nurse’s aide.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Frankie Fulton and Paul Fulton, both of Temple, and Kenneth Fulton of Belton; a brother, Robert Schedule of Robinson; four sisters, Rose Lollar of La Marque, LaVerne Withers of Temple, Frances Raye McIntosh of Pearland and Faye Brantley of Cedar Springs; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.