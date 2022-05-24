Dr. George W. Brasher III, age 85, of Temple, TX, passed into Glory on Saturday, May 21, 2022. At 2:00 PM Thursday, May 26, 2022, a memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church – Family Life Center, with Rev. Dr. Tom Robbins officiating. A private family graveside will precede the memorial service, and a reception will follow the memorial service in the narthex.
George will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a gracious and wise man. He loved his family and, of late, often said, “I’m so fortunate to have four wonderful children and a loving wife.” All will miss his quiet faith and spirit, deep wisdom, humble demeanor, and easygoing sense of humor.
In 1955 George attended Lambuth College in Jackson, TN, where he was a premed major. While at Lambuth, he met the love of his life, Martha Jane Smith, and began a budding romance. After Lambuth, he enrolled in the University of Tennessee College of Medicine Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee. During his senior year of medical school, George and Martha married and celebrated 61 years of marriage this past December 23. Following graduation from med school, he completed a Rotating Internship and Pediatric Residency at the City of Memphis Hospitals and UT COM HSC. Afterward, he completed an Allergy and Immunology Fellowship at the same institution. He served as a captain with the 330th General Army Hospital Unit, USAR MC.
He joined the Department of Pediatrics at the Scott and White Clinic in January 1966 and founded the Pediatric Allergy Section. He was the first fellowship-trained and board-certified sub-specialist in the Pediatric Department. He was a member of the Pediatric Department from 1966 until 1972 when the Pediatric Allergy Section was combined with the Adult Allergy Section of the Department of Medicine. He served as Director of the Allergy and Immunology Division of the Department of Medicine from 1976 until 2006. He was appointed to the Texas A&M University College of Medicine faculty in 1977 and served as Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Division of Allergy and Immunology. In addition, he was Director of the Research Immunology Laboratory from 1970 until 1995. He was active in teaching medical students at College Station and Temple and made presentations at the second, third, and fourth-year levels.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Verla Brasher.
Survivors include his wife, Martha, daughter Suzanne Cheshier and husband Alan of Norman, OK, sons George Brasher IV and wife Cathy of San Diego, CA, John and his wife Jennifer of Rogers, TX, and David and his wife Kimberly of Bullard, TX; his sisters Carolyn and husband Earl Walker of Jackson, TN and Jan Littrell of Jackson, TN; and nine grandchildren: Darian, Troy and his wife Shannon, and Carter Cheshier, Ben and Bradley Brasher, Trevor Stump and Elyse Brasher, and Reagan and Rebekah Brasher.
Honorary pallbearers are Edwin Adams, Ted Floca, Sandy Lowry, Jim Lundbeck, Bob Myers, Jack Myers, and Jerry Secrest.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Temple, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Brasher family.