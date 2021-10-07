Services for L. Ruth Collette-McKenzie, 83, of Washington, D.C., will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Collette-McKenzie died Sunday, Sept. 19, at her residence.
She was born May 21, 1938, in Fort Worth to Wilfred and Velma Mitchell. She attended Washington, D.C., public schools and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1956. She worked in telecommunications and retired from Verizon after 25 years.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Maurice Collette and Larry Collette.
Survivors include her husband, Malroy B. McKenzie of Washington, D.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.