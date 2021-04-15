Mary Charlene Wesley of Garland, Texas passed away peacefully on January 31, 2021 at home at the wonderful age of 93. She was born on March 11, 1927, in Kosse Texas to Charlie & Avis Lewis of Marlin Texas. Mary Charlene was a graduate of Regan High School. Shortly after high school she met and married John H. Wesley in 1947 and moved to Waco, Texas. She was a housewife, military housewife & later became a hair beautician. She spent many happy years owning her own hair salon. John and Mary Charlene moved to Jackson, Mississippi, Temple Texas, and Arlington Texas. She later ended up moving to Garland Texas, after the passing of John. Years later, Mary Charlene met up with high school sweetheart Raymond B. Dodson and they were together until his death in 2004.
Mimi as we called her, had two sons, Charles was born in 1948 and passed away approx at the age of 6 months old. Her second son, John H. Wesley Jr., still lives in Garland Texas with his wife Charlene, whom she helped raise at the young age of 16. Mimi helped both John and Charlene as they married in 1968. She had four grandchildren, John Charles Wesley and his wife Shannon of Plano Tx, Melissa Kaye Wright of Rockwall Tx, Carrie Lynn Borovay and her husband Patrick of Wylie Tx, John Christopher Wesley of Dallas, Tx. She had seven Great grandchildren, John Michael Wright and his wife Elizabeth of Ft Worth Tx, Tamera Jorden Wesley of Princeton Tx, Kristal Elizabeth Wright of Rockwall Tx, John Talon Wesley of Plano Tx, Jacob Paul Borovay of Wylie Tx, John Gabriel Wesley of Plano Tx, Kaleb Ray Borovay of Wylie Tx. One Great -Great granddaughter Isabella Kaylynn Wright of Ft Worth Tx.
She will be laid to rest at Old Marlin cemetery 17 April 2021 at 1200 hours
