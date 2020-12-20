BELTON — Services for Frances Victoria Harold Caraballo, 65, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Caraballo died Dec. 8 at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 17, 1955, in Topeka, Kan., to William LaVon Jr. and Betty Jean Criswell Harold. She received a nursing degree from Washburn University. She served in the Kansas National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve. She also served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. She married Renaldo Caraballo on Dec. 23, 1989.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Tamara Carter; a stepson, Ricky Caraballo; three brothers, Jerry Doss, Milton Doss and William Harold; and a sister, Gene Henderson.