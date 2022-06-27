ROCKDALE — Services for Kittie Schneebeli, 90, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Ellis McKinzie officiating.
Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Schneebeli died Thursday, June 23, in a Cameron nursing home.
She was born April 29, 1932, in Hempstead to Otto Fritz and Beulah Alice Duck Wendt. She graduated from high school in Hempstead. She married Earl Schneebeli on Nov. 20, 1955, in Waller. They moved to Rockdale, and she worked as a bookkeeper for Coffield Lumber Co., Barrington’s Auto Parts and various other local businesses. She was a member of Rockdale First Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband June 6, 1999.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Schneebeli of Caldwell and Earl Wayne Schneebeli of Rockdale; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.