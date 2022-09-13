BELTON — Services for Dorothy Jean Arp White, 97, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the North Belton Cemetery Pavilion.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Dorothy Jean Arp White, 97, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the North Belton Cemetery Pavilion.
Mrs. White died Thursday, Sept. 8, at a Temple care facility.
She was born July 29, 1925, in Lott to B.F. and Cora Arp. She married O.B. White Jr. in 1946 in Belton, and he preceded her in death in 1985. Survivors include a son, Jack White of Belton; a daughter, Mary Hooten of Georgetown; a sister, Sara Medlin of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church in Belton.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of the First Methodist Church in Belton following the services.
Clyde Tample