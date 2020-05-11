Services for Sheraton Shermane “Big Dog” Henderson, 46, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Henderson died Sunday, May 10, at a Temple hospital.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 10:39 pm
