Barbara A. Beighle
Barbara A. Beighle, age 57 of Temple, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery in Moffat.
Barbara was born on August 30, 1964 to Don and Jo Franks in Munich, Germany. She loved her family. She especially loved children and they loved her just as much. Barbara was a daycare teacher for 13 years and also worked for B.I.S.D. and Child Nutrition for 15 years. Barbara was a free spirit. You could often find her singing a little something or dancing while doing an everyday task. She loved to make people laugh as well as feed them. She loved her husband and children dearly, and her grandchildren meant the world to her. She was Aunt Barbara to more than can ever be counted. She loved sunflowers and tye-dye. A year after she lost her husband to cancer, she was diagnosed herself. In true Barbara fashion, she met it with determination and fought until the very end. Barbara was one of a kind. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Beighle.
She is survived by her parents, Don and Jo Franks; brother, James Douglas Franks; brother, James David Franks; brother, Todd Franks; sister, Amy Lambson; daughter, Rusty K. and Michael Bupp; daughter, Samantha and Johnny Davis; daughter, Amber Jo and Quinton Mason; son, Michael Beighle; and grandchildren, Rien, Mackenzie, Braiden, Maddie, Nate, Emma, Stetson, Renezmee, and Keith.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, September 17, 2021 at the funeral home.
