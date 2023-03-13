Services for James “J” Eugene Whitlow, 88, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Ben Mauldin officiating.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Whitlow died Saturday, March 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Troy to Everett Carlisle and Rose Ellen Hartgrove Whitlow. He graduated from Troy High School in 1952. He married Gracie Geraldine Guthrie on Aug. 27, 1953. He served in the Army from 1958 to 1960 during the Korean War, and for eight months in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked as an AC repair man for many years before working for the VA hospital in Temple, retiring in 2000. He attended the Central Texas Church of God in Temple, and was a member of American Legion Post No. 133.
Survivors include his wife of Temple.
Visitation will be noon Wednesday at the funeral home.