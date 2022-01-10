BELTON — Services with military honors for William Douglas “Bill” “Pepaw” Ellard, 72, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ellard died Saturday, Jan. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Anahuac to Johnnie Ell Ellard and Telitha Ann Calhoun. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated a painting company until he retired.
Survivors include a sister, Nita; two brothers, Jimmy and John; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
A private wake will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at his grandchild’s residence.