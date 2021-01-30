Aiden D. Fraga
June 28, 2009 -
January 6, 2021
Aiden Daniel Fraga entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Texas University Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas at the age of 11.
Aiden was born on June 28, 2009 in Laredo, Texas to his parents, Lance and Lile Trevino Fraga. His brothers, Andrew Fraga of Belton, TX and Jamie Trevino and sister Ainsley Cantu, both from Hebbronville, TX; paternal grandparents, Raul Fraga of Salado, TX, and Marie Fraga of Belton, TX; maternal grandparents, Gilberto Trevino of Zapata, TX; and Eva Moreno of Corpus Christi, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and friends.
I would like to thank all those who contributed to my grandson’s departure from this world with flowers, food, cards, donations and prayers! Thanks to all you “prayer warriors” from my church, Amity Brush Arbor! And I am especially grateful to my son, Kris Fraga’s friends for their donations and prayers for his little brother Lance and wife Lile!
From all the Fraga family and Lile’s family, we thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts, in which God will heal in time. God bless each and everyone of y’all!
Paid Obituary