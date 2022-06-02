ROCKDALE — Services for Loy Edmondson, 65, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Kenny Kilcrease officiating.
Burial will be in Locklin Cemetery near San Gabriel.
Mr. Edmondson died Thursday, May 26, in Thorndale.
He was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Thorndale to Larry and Peggy Joyce Paris Edmondson. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Patricia Murray in 1991. He worked as a truck driver. He served as a volunteer at the Rockdale Depot Museum.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; a son, Loy Alan Edmondson of Rockdale; a brother, Dan Edmondson of Thorndale; a sister, Kay Dodds of Austin; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.