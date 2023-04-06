Services for James Shackleford Sr., 67, of Killeen will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Shackleford died Friday, March 24, at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1955, in Milam County to Julia and Eddie Mae Shackleford Sr. He attended schools in Cameron and Rogers. He married Malinda Kay Smith on July 7, 1984. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Rogers. He worked as a self-employed mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jim David Shackleford.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a son, James Shackleford Jr. of Killeen; three daughters, Mae Christie and Jamye Shackleford, both of Harker Heights, and Julia Kay Colon of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two brothers, Bobby Shackleford of Temple and Julia Shackleford Jr. of Fairbalt, Minn.; three sisters, Brenda Knox of Rosebud, and Myrtle Watts and Phoebe Sams, both of Temple; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.