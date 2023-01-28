John William Parsons
John William Parsons, 77, of Cameron, has gone fishing forever, joined up with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Funeral services were held Tuesday January 23, 2023 at Marlow Baptist Church. Burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Parsons was born July 5, 1945 in Wellborn, TX to Lester and Dorothy (Vincent) Parsons. He retired from the Texas Department of Transportation as a Transportation Maintenance Supervisor. He was a member of Marlow Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Miller and sister, Evelyn Tumlinson.
He is survived by: Daughter Denise Miller of Cameron; Step-daughters Tammy Homerstad of Clifton, Tracy Zemke of Maryland: Brother Dwayne Parsons of Oklahoma; Sister Anna Moore of Alvin; Grandson Matthew Miller and wife Cristi of Tuleta, Texas Step grandchildren Jason Tomek, Joshua Tomek, Eric Zemke, Keith Martin, Joe Schneider Great grandchildren Cole and Lily Miller; and Numerous step great grandchildren
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary