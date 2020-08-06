Bridget Leigh Rucker Knight
Bridget Leigh Rucker was born in Temple, Texas on August 1st 1984. She was the daughter of Bill and Rhonda (Goebel) Rucker. She grew up in Temple and attended Central Texas Christian School where she graduated in 2003. While at CTCS she played basketball, ran track, was a cheerleader and played golf. She also grew in her faith and love for Jesus.
After graduation she attained her associate’s degree from Temple College in business. While at TC she grew in her love of art and excelled in the areas of painting and sculpting. In 2008 she began working at Scott and White in the pulmonary department. She also worked in medical billing.
Bridget is the mother of Olivia Grace Knight (9) and Reid William Knight (4). She loved her children, the outdoors, hunting and fishing. She could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She was brutally honest, incredibly strong and extremely stubborn. At the time of her passing she was engaged to Robert Kemp of Temple.
She passed away in her home on July 29th due to kidney failure.
She is survived by her children, Olivia and Reid and fiancé, Robert Kemp. Her parents Bill and Rhonda Rucker of Temple, her sister Hailee Rucker Wilson and brother-in-law Ryan, nephew Liam and niece Evelyn June of Colleyville, Texas. Robert N. Kemp and son Julian of Temple, Robert D. and Eneida Kemp of Temple, sister Karla Williams of Copperas Cove, sister Emily Jimenez and husband David and children of Provo, Utah. Ex-husband Joshua Knight of San Antonio and his parents Gary and Vicki Knight of Belton. She will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Glenn and Kay Rucker of Temple, Gerri Goebel of Temple, and CW Goebel of Cypress Mill.
A celebration of Bridget’s life will be held on Saturday August 8th at 9am. Eulogy will be given by Pastor Mike Harkrider. Everyone is invited to attend the graveside service at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college fund for Olivia and Reid. Please contact Hailee Wilson at inmemoryofbridget@gmail.com for more information.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary