CAMERON — Services for Willie Mae Schiller, 90, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Private burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Schiller died Sunday, April 17, at her residence.
She was born April 23, 1931, in Temple to William Thomas and Alma Mae Johnson Gunn. She married Wallie Lee Schiller in 1971.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Elaine Schoonover of Bryan and Helen Dianne Wade Marshall of Moody; three stepsons, Steven D. Schiller of Troy, Daryl L. Schiller of Temple and Darron M. Schiller of Belton; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.