Sharon Knowlton Myers
Sharon Knowlton Myers passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Melvin Myers. They were married in Houston and lived in San Antonio before moving to Temple.
Sharon had a very full life. In Houston, she played tennis and golf, square danced with the Hey Lollies, sailed the Virgin Islands and intercoastal waterways of Texas, and somehow found time for a successful career in Human Resources with Exxon. In Temple, she was active with church and social clubs, including the Arno Art League, PEO and both bridge and wine clubs. She never missed a church service, golf tournament or sale at Nordstrom.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Christine Lambden and Kathleen Simons, her beloved grandsons, Joseph and Joshua, her son-in-law, David Simons, and her fluffy companion pup, Tiffany.
No memorial service is planned. COVID took Sharon from us and will not be permitted to threaten her loved ones. For those who wish to honor Sharon’s memory, please wear a mask and keep yourself and your family safe.
The family may be contacted through the daughter, Kathleen Simons, at 3502 Curtis Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681.
Paid Obituary