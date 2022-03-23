Helen Beadle Spoonts
Helen Beadle Spoonts went to her heavenly home, early Friday March 18, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Helen was born to Marion Beadle and Vera Humphries Beadle July 11, 1926 in Bell County.
Helen grew up in Bell County attending Belton Schools, where she graduated Belton High in 1943. She worked for Scott and White Hospital from 1943-1946. Helen had met the love of her life William Henry “Bill” Spoonts, when in high school on the school bus. After high school, Bill served in WW II. Helen worked and anxiously awaited his safe returned.
They married June 1, 1946. Helen and Bill travelled to Chicago by train, where Bill attended refrigeration school while Helen worked in downtown Chicago using public transportation to get to her secretarial job. She laughed about a “farm girl” in the big city.
In 1947 they returned to Temple where Helen returned to work at Scott and White Hospital. After birth of their first born son Alan, Helen took on a new adventure of being a mom and a housewife. Phillip and Amy were added and the adventures continued. On February 14, 1970, Bill opened Spoonts Appliance Repair. That was a goal that Helen and Bill worked towards starting in 1946 when they were in Chicago. Helen, ran EVERY detail for Spoonts Appliance from her home, while running her house also! There was never a customer that she could NOT handle, a name she could not pronounce, or a ruffled feather she couldn’t handle and ALL calls ended with thank you for calling, have a nice day! Helen had a grace that will be truly missed.
When Bill passed in April 1990, Helen continued to work until 2012. She retired at the age of 85 (with a heavy heart). Helen loved her “boys” and “girls“. She lived to be part of their lives and they all loved and respected Helen.
Helen and Bill were life-long active Church of Christ members with Belton 6th Street Church of Christ being home. After Bill’s death, Helen traveled with some church friends to see Europe! The little country girl was fearless. Helen was quite a seamstress, loved crosswords, and collected dolls. Her favorite pastime was shopping.
She planned her funeral to the last detail, even picking her own outfit in the closet with a note to her beloved Amy. Her greatest love, after Bill, were her children. She said, “being an only child had its perks, but I was lonely”. When grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren came along she glowed.
Helen is survived by her sons, Alan Spoonts and daughter-in-law Karen, of Wellston, Ok., Philip Spoonts and daughter-in-law Millie of Temple; daughter Amy Powell and son-in-law Don of Norwood, Mo., grandchildren; Stacy Hatton and fiancée Jeff Craft, Regina Mackey and husband Rodney, Mike Harris and wife Kelsey, Deidre Pechal and husband Greg and Brianna Spoonts and fiancée Jeremy Abshire, great grandkids, Heather Dunavin, Jessica Hatton, Paige Smith, Garrett Smith, Jerod and Erik Harris, Tiegan Pechal and Tatum Pechal, and great-great grandkids, Remi Hatton, Gracie Hill, Kent, Laney, and Lily Ann Pack.
We were truly blessed and will miss Helen’s poise, grace, beauty, kindness, and humor. She was wise and shared so many values we hope to share with future generations. We love you Momma.
Visitation will be 5-7pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Scanio – Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Moffat Cemetery.
Paid Obituary