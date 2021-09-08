Services for Joe Guerra, 63, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Harker-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Guerra died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 25, 1958, in Temple to Thomas D. Sr. and Mary Guerra. He married Paula Castillo. He worked in carpentry for 35 years and spent the last seven years working with TRU.
Survivors include his wife, of Temple; five children, Feliciana Alvaraez, Joe Thomas Guerra, Michael Munoz, Vincent Guerra and Ernie Guerra; 10 siblings, Rosa Castillo, Sara Guerra, Bety Polendo, Sandra DeLeon, Thomas Guerra Jr., David Guerra, Adam Guerra, Robert Guerra, Delilah Guerra and Juanita Adams; and 11 grandchildren.