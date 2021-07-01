Rachel Soto
Rachel Soto, age 85, of Temple, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, July 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary recited at 6 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Rachel was born on May 8, 1936 to Crespin and Ramona Herrera in Asa, Texas. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, baking, making her famous tamales and her famous pioneer ballroom hamburgers. Rachel also enjoyed reading, puzzles, and music; but especially loved dancing with the love of her life, Joe Soto. She was so family oriented and cared for everyone. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. She treasured spending time with her special needs children and co-workers at Temple ISD. Her greatest blessing was being able to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her heart was so big, and she will be missed by so many that knew and loved her.
Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, Crespin and Ramona Herrera; her loving husband, Joe Soto; brothers, Frank Herrera and Ralph Herrera; sisters, Lucy Meija, Lena Valverde, and Nelly Cheeks; and her daughter, Angelita Soto.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her sisters, Maria Martinez and Beatrice Wills and husband, Mike; brothers, Tony Herrera and wife, Gloria, Al Herrera, and Art Herrera; daughter, Elvira Novoa of Temple; daughter, Sylvia Montoya and husband, Ray of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Theresa Castillo and husband, Sal of Temple; daughter, Anna Ramirez of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Veronica Getz and Juan Novoa of El Paso, Monica Tapia and husband, Santiago of Albuquerque, NM, Crystal Magana of Temple, Marc Montoya of Albuquerque, NM, Marcus Magana and wife, Jessica of Temple, Erica and Joseph Rosales of Buda, Jose Luis Ramirez of Miami, FL, Isabella Ramirez of Fayetteville, NC; and great grandchildren, Marrisa Jensen and Richard Getz of El Paso, Josiah and Savannah Tapia of Albuquerque, NM, Tyson, Peyton, and Jordan Magana of Temple, Anthony Jackson of Temple, Analise, Roger, and Chloe Watkins of Temple, Daymein and Darrien Tamez, Jospeh, Armani, and Messiah Rosales of Buda; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the caring staff of Texas Home and Health Hospice.
