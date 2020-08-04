Celestino “Tino” Solis Jr.
Celestino “Tino” Solis Jr., age 70 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Tino was born on October 2, 1949 to Celestino Solis Sr. and Josephine (Garcia) Solis in Temple, Texas. He married his high school sweetheart, Dathin Cruz, on May 23, 1970. Tino played drums for Mike and the Royal Tones. He worked as a salesman selling shoes then went to work for Santa Fe railroad for 14 years. After working for the railroad, he also worked 9 years for UPS before starting his own lawn care company, “A Cut Above Lawncare” in 1991. Tino loved to bar-be-que and enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. He loved listening to music and joking about life. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Tino is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Solis.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Dathin Solis; daughter, Lisa Mahan; son, Chris Solis; daughter in law, Michaela Solis; 5 granddaughters; and one grandson.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
