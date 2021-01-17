Rudy P. Reyna, 65, of Lott, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud. Rev. John Kelley will officiate.
Mr. Reyna was born on December 16, 1955 in Rosebud to George and Anita Reyna. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1974. There was nothing that Rudy could not do, if he set his mind to do something, he would invariably find a way to achieve it.
He was a hard worker and enjoyed working; over the years he held various jobs. He worked for General Tires in Waco, Kirkscey Locker Plant, Construction Worker, Maintenance, City of Rosebud and Rosebud Water Department. He had an absolute love for going to the casinos, playing poker with family and friends, going to the bingo hall and he certainly enjoyed playing the lottery scratch-off tickets. He was one that always had that “streak of good luck” wherever he went. While Rudy will be greatly missed by all who knew him, he would want everyone to know that he was more prepared and eager to meet his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anita Reyna.
He is survived by his siblings – Alfred and Irene Reyna of Temple, Jessie and Lupe Reyna of Rosebud, Johnny Reyna of Fort Worth, Ben and Robin Reyna of Rosebud, Pete and Celvia Reyna of Fort Worth, Tina Reyna of Temple, Paul and Margie Reyna of Fort Worth, and Josie Reyna and Greg Tindell of Rosebud.
Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
