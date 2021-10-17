Joanna Carrigan, 92, of Belton, TX, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 21, 2021, at a Belton, TX, nursing home.
Services for Joanna will be later In Roswell, NM.
Joanna was born in Temple, TX, on December 3, 1928, to Dr. Joe P. and Aileen (Stovall) Williams. She married Bill P. Carrigan on August 22, 1948, in Roswell, NM; he preceded her in death in 2011. She lived in Temple from 1929-1931 while her father completed his medical residency with Dr. Scott of Baylor Scott and White. In 1931 Joanna moved to Roswell, NM, when her father set up his medical practice. After graduating from high school, Joanna attended Lindenwood University in Missouri for a year before returning to Roswell to marry her high school sweetheart, Bill. She was a homemaker and dedicated to raising her four children. She often served as room mother, Cub Scout leader, taught Sunday school or Vacation Bible school as well as attended various sporting events in support of her children. After her children were grown, Joanna returned to college to complete her associate degree in nursing. She worked as an RN in a variety of settings. The family resided primarily in Roswell with a brief time spent in Farmington, NM. After raising their children in Roswell until 1976, she and Bill moved to Ruidoso, NM, and lived there until 2008 at which time they moved to Temple to be close to family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe P. and Aileen Williams, and husband of 63 years, Bill Carrigan.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Lynn Ault of Birmingham, AL; three sons, Mike Carrigan and wife Sandi of Windsor, CO, Chris Carrigan and wife Judy of Helena, MT, and Pat Carrigan and wife Beth of Mesa, AZ; a daughter, Lynn Veale and husband Rick of Belton, TX; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Joanna is also survived by Marianne Frost of Mercer Island, WA, who was a member of the household growing up like a sister.