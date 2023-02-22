Donald Ray “Donnie” Pacha
Donald Ray Pacha “Donnie”, 71, of Bartlett, Texas, passed away on February 20th, 2023.
Donnie was born in Taylor, TX on June 3rd 1951 to the late Leroy and Adeline Pacha. He graduated from Bartlett High School and continued on to receive an Associates degree with honors from Temple Junior College. He married Lillian Maresh on June 16th 1973; they were married for 49 years.
He worked as a General Contractor for his own company, Pacha Construction for over 40 years. Donnie enjoyed carpentry, gardening, and canning. He was also actively involved in his grandchildren’s lives.
Donnie is survived by his wife Lillian Pacha, children Nicole “Nikki” and son-in-law Chad Marek, Brent and daughter-in-law Amber Pacha, Justin and daughter-in-law Kristie Pacha, sister Peggy Pacha, grandchildren Colton and Colby Marek, Grace and Noah Pacha, Corporal Antonio Gallegos, Marissa and Audrey Pacha.
A visitation will be held on Friday February 24, 2023 from 6pm-8pm at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett, TX. Funeral services will be at 1pm at Goodnight Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger, TX.
Pallbearers are Colton Marek, Colby Marek, Harold Marek, David Marek, Brandon Grisby, and Heath Henderson. Honorary pallbearers are Don Grisby, Victor Marek, James Mertz, Corporal Antonio Gallegos, and Noah Pacha
