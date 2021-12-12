Services for Jesus Adam Rodriguez, 62, of Temple are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Rodriguez died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at his residence.
Updated: December 13, 2021 @ 2:05 am
