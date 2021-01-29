Tena Scanio Head, age 104 of Temple, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at a local care center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 and 1/2 years, Truman Head, and son, Joe Head. Survivors include her sons, Jerry Head and wife Stephanie of Miramar, Florida; James Head and wife Marianne of Humble, Texas; daughters, Janet Bandas of Temple, Texas and Jenna Akridge of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-law, Kay Head of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren, Kathleen Lund, Carol Jean Schimmels, Jerry Head, Jr., Jeffrey Head, John Head, Beth Gist, Bonnie Kirby, Coleman Akridge and wife Meghan, and Alice Akridge; and eight great grandchildren, Shylo Schimmels, Jasmine Head, Jerry Arfanis, Millie Head, Kate Gist, Emily Gist, Shane Kirby, and Jenna Maria Akridge.
Tena was born on April 11,1916 in Temple, Texas to the late Frank Joseph Scanio and Jennie Kemendo Scanio. Her early years were consumed with her passion for dance, especially ballet. Her discipline and practice were evident in her graceful performances and acrobatic control. She was able to walk up the stairs to the second story of their home on her hands. When she was twelve, accompanied by her dance teacher, she spent the summer in New York City studying dance. She loved the experience but realized that dancing professionally as a career was not the life she wanted. She continued with her studies and at 14 years of age became her dance teacher’s assistant and later taught classes.
She graduated from Temple High School in 1932 and from Temple Junior College in 1934 with a “Four Year Elementary” Teacher’s Certificate. After junior college, Tena attended the Four C Business College in Waco, Texas. In 1937, she was awarded a Certificate of Proficiency and entered the business world eventually becoming the Corporate Secretary for the First Federal Savings and Loan in Temple. Tena demonstrated what it means to care for and support your family by working various part-time jobs during the 1930’s and 1940’s to put her youngest brother though law school. She had especially fond memories of working at Temple’s Arcadia Theater.
In 1949, at 33 years of age Tena married Truman Head, a widower with two young sons. She would laugh and say he saved her from being an ”old maid”. Since family always came first, she chose to become a fulltime mother to his sons, Joe and Jerry, and then to James, Janet, and Jenna. She never looked back and would often reminisce on the experience of going from a single career woman to a wife with five children in four short years! Her children, grandchildren, and great-grands were the joy of her life.
She returned to work in 1958 and became the school secretary at St. Mary’s Catholic School. Former students still share with the family how her presence and kind words to them were so appreciated, particularly when they were waiting in the office to see the principal. In later years, Tena was a devoted caregiver for her parents as well as family members and friends in need. She showed us all what it means to truly put others first and provided the ultimate example of what it means to be generous, compassionate, and accepting. She was a true matriarch. Because of her life experiences and wisdom, her advice was sought not only by her immediate family, but also by her large extended family. Our family reunions were joyful affairs that were held often, filled with good food, wonderful stories, and attended by many.
A private graveside service will be held at the Salado Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family wants to recognize and thank the past and present owners and staff of Mercy House for their loving care over the past few years. Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
