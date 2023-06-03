No services are planned for Guillermo Arturo “Toto” Rodriguez, 27, of Temple.
Updated: June 4, 2023 @ 1:47 am
Mr. Rodriguez died Saturday, May 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 4, 1995, to Guillermo Rodriguez and Laura Guel in Temple.
Survivors include his parents of Temple; three brothers, Eric Rodriguez, Carlos Rios and Edwin Rios, all of Temple; and three sisters, Christina Rodriquez, Laura Rodriguez and Cindi Rodriguez, all of Temple.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.