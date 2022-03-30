No services are planned for John J. Oshel, 86, of Temple.
Mr. Oshel died Wednesday, March 23. He was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Chanute, Kan. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Emporia State Teachers College. He married Frances Jeannette Wallace. He worked for IBM.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Melany Forsberg; two sons, John E. Oshel and Douglas Oshel; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.