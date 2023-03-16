Helen Louise
Scott
Helen Louise Scott, age 81, of Temple, Texas passed from this life on Monday, February 20, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Helen was born on June 12, 1941 to Claude and Beatrice Plant in El Campo, Texas, where she lived with her family as the youngest of seven children. She married Jack Scott in 1958 and took on the role of wife, mother and homemaker. Helen loved cooking and baking and spending time with family and friends over the meals and desserts she prepared. She never met a stranger and was a joyful presence with her outgoing personality.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Beatrice Plant; three brothers – Joe Plant, George Goss, and Robert Plant; and three sisters – Maurine Wilmore, Juanita Nance, and Betty Bradley.
Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack Scott; two sons, Chris Scott and wife, Sandy of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Steven Scott and wife, Elizabeth of Buda, Texas; a daughter, Wendy Prestridge and husband, Michael; and thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Helen will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 South 31st Street, Temple, Texas 76502. A luncheon will follow for fellowship with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Helen’s honor to Northside Baptist Church missions program at Northside Baptist Church, 1800 US Business 190, Nolanville, Texas 76559.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Scott family.
Paid Obituary