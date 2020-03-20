BELTON — George Willard Crawford, 93, of Belton died Friday, March 20, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be private.
Mr. Crawford was born June 8, 1926, in Saint Paul, Ark., to Robert Gillas and Myrtle Patrick Crawford. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He married Lynette Kattner on July 5, 1948, in Killeen. He served on the Belton City Council. He was a member of the Association of the U.S. Army, the American Legion, the NRA, Bell County Sportsman Club and First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a daughter, Sandra Souza of Belton; four sons, Skipp Crawford of Temple, Bob Crawford of Springdale, Ark., James Crawford of Bellville and Jerry Crawford of Belton; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church building fund; or the American Cancer Society.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.