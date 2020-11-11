WACO — Services for Martha Hilaria Proctor, 93, of Waco will be 2 p.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Proctor died Sunday, Nov. 8.
She was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Havana, Cuba, to Jose and Amparo Arteaga. She married Jose Falcon in December 1946. She later married Ernest T. Proctor in June 1967. She worked at Crestview Manor in Belton. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Martha Levy; a son, Ernest Proctor; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Visitation will be noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco.