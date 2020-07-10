CYNTHIA “CINDY” MOORE AUTREY
June 15, 1933 - July 3, 2020
Cynthia “Cindy” Moore Autrey went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020 after a short illness. Cindy was born on June 15, 1933 to Bill and Winnie Birdwell Moore in Winters, Texas.
Cindy graduated from Scott & White Nursing School in 1953 and shortly thereafter, married the love of her life, Horace “Hoss” Autrey on September 12, 1953. Cindy worked as a Registered Nurse at Scott & White her entire career. Nursing was her passion, and she encouraged every young person she knew to follow in her footsteps and become a nurse. Cindy retired July 17, 1992.
Cindy joined Memorial Baptist Church in 1950 where she raised her family. She was also a member of Tanglefoot E. E. Club.
Cindy had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She loved traveling, especially cruises and gambling trips. She even got lucky now and then.
A huge thank you goes to Cindy’s many friends and neighbors who have always been by her side to love and support her.
Cindy was preceded in death by her husband in 2003, her daughter Cathy Autrey Ferrel in 1993 and her brothers and sisters and parents.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Christy Autrey McCarthy; her grandchildren, Jacob Finch, Sarah Ferrel, Honey McCarthy, Shaun McCarthy, Angela McCarthy and Kristopher Owens McCarthy; eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
A private memorial service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 South 5th, Temple, Texas 76502 or Churches Touching Lives for Christ, 702 West Ave G, Temple, Texas 76504.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
