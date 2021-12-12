Mildred Zaruba
Mildred Zaruba, age 85, of Temple, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at a local hospital. She was born on June 29, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas the daughter of Willie and Elizabeth (Hubertus) Theis.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2:00pm at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
Mildred was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Women’s Society and Bereavement Committee, was a former clerk with Westside Drug in Temple and also a clerk for several other retail outlets around Temple.
She is survived by her husband Frank of 66 years of Temple, children, Sharon Sodek and husband Chuck of Georgetown, Terry Zaruba and wife Pam Hite of Sugar Land, Cindy Smith and husband Wendell of Leander, and Laurie Hoelscher and husband Bruce of Leander, 8 grandchildren, Mitchell Sodek and wife Caroline, Alan Sodek, Grace Leigh and husband Andrew, Ben Zaruba, Linsey Gandy and husband Jared, Emily Petrunak and husband Shawn, Keaton Hoelscher and Paige Hoelscher, and 2 great-granddaughters Chloe and Natalie Sodek.
Mildred was preceded in death by a son Jeff Zaruba, parents Willie and Elizabeth Theis, and a sister Alice Theis.
To those who desire, contributions to St. Luke’s Catholic Church 2807 Oakdale Dr. Temple, Texas 76502 would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary