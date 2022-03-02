CAMERON — Services for Martin George Susik, 101, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Susik died Sunday, Feb. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 11, 1920, in Lyons to John and Aloisie Petruy Susik. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II. He married Annie Vrazel, and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. He was a retired service manager for Montgomery Ward, and also worked as a mechanic for many years.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a daughter, Margaret Herzog of Temple; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.