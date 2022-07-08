Phyllis Jean Voltin
Phyllis Jean Voltin, daughter of Weldon and Mabel Deatherage, was born on January 26, 1927 in Clovis, New Mexico. Phyllis passed away on June 28, 2022 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Marcus John Voltin and her brother John Deatherage. She is survived by her sons John (wife Cheryl), Tom (wife Jenni), David (wife Lee) and Greg (wife Mary). Phyllis is also survived by six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a teacher at Killeen High School for 20 years. Phyllis and Marcus were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen for 70 years. Private services were held at Calvary Hill Chapel and Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Paid Obituary