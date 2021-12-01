Services for Elizabeth Gayle Stock, 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Stock died Thursday, Nov. 4.
She was born May 20, 1947, in Mangum, Okla., to William and Edwina Graumann Stock. She was raised in Mangum and graduated high school in 1965 as co-salutatorian. She attended Oklahoma State University. She lived in Dallas before moving to Houston, where she worked as a waitress, bartender and bookkeeper. She also worked as an apartment manager and in the accounts payable department at Rockwater Energy. She moved to Temple after retiring.
Survivors include a sister, Kay Davis of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.