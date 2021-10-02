BELTON — Services for Jonathan Tyrone Kitchens, 26, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen with the Rev. Chad Rowe officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Kitchens died Friday, Sept. 24, in Norfolk, Va.
He was born Nov. 2, 1994, in Temple to Marion Colon Mestey and Dwayne F. Kitchens. He attended Killeen High School, and graduated from Transformative Charter Academy. He attended Job Corps in Reno, Nev. He received a certification in office administration.
Survivors include his mother of Killeen; two daughters, Izabella Rose Baker of Austin and Maisie Mae Austin of Killeen; five brothers, Rene Colon Mestey of Alaska, Dwayne Kitchens of Kentucky, Charles Kitchens of Atlanta, Demarcus Childress of Mendenhall, Miss., and Brandon Kitchens of Oregon; and two sisters, Marshahn Raine of Dallas and Shatara McGee of Houston.
Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.