BELTON — Services for Sanjuana M. Mora, 64, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with the Rev. Ernest Minor officiating.
Mrs. Mora died Wednesday, April 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 13, 1958, in Belton to Santos Minor Sr. and Petra Alejandro. She was a retail stocker for Walmart. She married Gonzalo Mora in 2004. She was a Christian.
Survivors include three brothers, Santos Minor Jr. of Holland, and Jesus Minor and Joe Minor, both of Belton.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.