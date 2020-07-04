Services for Samuel “Sam” Clifton Perry, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Perry died Monday, June 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 28, 1940, in Crenshaw, Miss., to Alford and Alberta White Perry. He attended Bell City High School in Bell City, Mo. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Anna Laverne Reed Perry on Sept. 13, 1974. He worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Williams of Waco and Samuel Perry Jr. of Kentucky; four daughters, Beverly Morris of Sikeston, Mo., Gale Gossett and Stephanie Graham, both of Jacksonville, Fla., and Patricia Harris of Dallas; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.