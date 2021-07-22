Allene Peacock Cook Hardt
The services for Allene Peacock Cook Hardt are visitation on Friday, July 23 from 5pm-7pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 24 at 12:00 pm at Troy United Methodist Church, Troy, Texas.
Allene Peacock Cook Hardt, a resident of Temple for 77 years, passed away on July 18, 2021, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of Reverend Allen A. and Ione Peacock. Allene was born in Floydada, Texas, on November 1, 1927. She attended schools in Corsicana, Texas and moved to Temple in 1944.
She was a member of 7th Street Methodist Church, which later became Oak Park Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir, United Methodist Women, and Temple Garden Club. Allene was a realtor in Temple for 15 years and was also employed at Scott & White Hospital.
Allene was an identical twin and also had a sister who was one year older. Since their dad was a Methodist pastor, they lived in many different towns in Texas and had great adventures. She was proud to be a preacher’s kid and spoke fondly of all the people they met in the various churches. Her faith and family were the two things she valued most in her life. She considered her friends part of her family. She was kind and sweet to everyone she met. Her legacy of love will live in the hearts of many people.
Allene was preceded in death by Talmadge Cook, her husband of forty-three years; Thelbert Hardt, her husband of twenty-two years; her older sister, Jo Petrello; and her twin sister, Pauline Paschal.
Allene is survived by her children, T.A. Cook and wife Kathy of Temple, Nancy Mercer and husband Mike of Temple, Steve Cook and wife Brenda of Temple, and Janey Roush and husband Jimmie of Temple.
Her grandchildren are Natalie Akhavain and husband Mahmoud of San Diego, CA., Kirk Cook and wife Dawn of Temple, Stuart Cook and wife Joana of Temple, Kelly Mercer and wife Natalie of Hutto, Jan-Michael Mercer of Bastrop, Lindsay Belobrajdic and husband D.J. of Belton, Collin Cook and wife Andrea of Richardson, Jessica Hlvinka and husband Matt of Temple, Julie Roush of Temple, and Joni Bailey and husband Michael Bailey of Morgan’s Point.
Allene was blessed with great-grandchildren Mia Akhavain; Blair and Abby Cook; Drew, Jamie and Micah Cook; Avery and Adyson Mercer; Tayler and Jesse Herklotz; Jackson and Hudson Belobrajdic; Owen Cook; and Christian and Payton Bailey.
The family would welcome memorials in Allene’s name to Troy United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary