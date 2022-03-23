Services for James “Jim” Andrew Breen, 82, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Breen died Thursday, Feb. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 31, 1939, in Cambridge, Mass., to Michael J. and Esther Mead Breen. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Juanita Breen in 1975. He was an independent truck and bus driver.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Rebecca Breen of Wilmington, N.C., Jamie Breen of Boscawen, N.H., and Janet Leavitt and Karen Flinkstrom, both of Concord, N.H.; a stepdaughter, Melisa Ramirez of Temple; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.