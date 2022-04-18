Services for Jesus Jimenez Jr., 63, of Temple will be held at a later date
Mr. Jimenez died Friday, April 15, at a local hospital
He was born March 13, 1959, to Amparro Lerma and Jesus Jimenez Sr. in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School. He moved to Oklahoma and started working as a plumber. He moved back to Texas where he worked for E.R. Carpenter, the city of Temple and worked with his brother in Martinez Plumbing. He married Shirley Jimenez. He retired from Morgan’s Point Resort parks and rec department.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Joseph Alexander, Jacob Alexander and Matthew Alexander; five sisters, Guadalupe “Lupe” Martinez, Suzanne Strege, Sandra Jimenez, Jessica Booth and Cynthia Jimenez; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, attn: Shirley Jimenez, 4235 E. Business 190, Temple, TX 76501, or online donations through ilof.com.