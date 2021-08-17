Services for Mary Ann Gilliland, 82, of Sparks will be private with the Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating.
The body will be cremated and interred at Greathouse Cemetery near Temple.
She died Friday, Aug. 13, in Temple.
She was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Holland to Boyce and Iva Lee Sutton Unberhagen. She grew up in the Sparks community. She graduated from Academy High School. She married Estel R. Gilliland on June 15, 1957, at Sparks Baptist Church. In 1959 she became a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Academy and remained a member throughout her life. She was employed at the Blackland Research Center for 21 years, retiring in 1994.
She was preceded her husband; and a daughter, Gia Gay Gilliland.
Survivors include a son, Chris Gilliland of Austin: two brothers, Lester Parrott of Sparks and Bill Unberhagen of Holland; and two sisters, Sara Lee Irvine of Temple and Joan Kurtz of Holland.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.